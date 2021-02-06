Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,167 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $23,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $141.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Wedbush lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.03.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

