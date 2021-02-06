Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.77. 2,732,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,571,606. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $193.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after buying an additional 174,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

