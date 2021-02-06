Elixinol Global (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Trading Down 5.3%

Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. 378,398 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 207,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

Elixinol Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELLXF)

Elixinol Global Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial hemp-based dietary supplements and skincare products in the Americas, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company distributes hemp-derived cannabidiol products under the Elixinol brand. It also acts as a wholesaler, retailer, manufacturer, and exporter of hemp food; offers hemp seeds, hemp protein, hemp oil, and hemp flour; and hemp-based Sativa skincare range, as well as grounded plant based burger range.

