Elrond (EGLD) Trading 36.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $223.75 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $96.39 or 0.00240013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $782.53 or 0.01948600 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,134,292 coins and its circulating supply is 16,897,107 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.