Elrond ERD (ERD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.38 Million

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. Elrond ERD has a market cap of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond ERD token can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00051926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00184542 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00063192 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00228399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045804 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

