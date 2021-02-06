Elrond Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $206.75 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $206.75 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $95.51 or 0.00246051 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Elrond has traded 44% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,140,242 coins and its circulating supply is 16,902,463 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

