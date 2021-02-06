Elysian 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $111,179.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Elysian has traded up 116.5% against the US dollar. One Elysian token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a market capitalization of $183,652.58 and approximately $111,179.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00063341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.21 or 0.01164166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.74 or 0.06405655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00052893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023171 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

ELY is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

