Elysian (ELY) Hits Market Capitalization of $131,708.88

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, Elysian has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $131,708.88 and approximately $85,284.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00064243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.76 or 0.01181411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00053655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,380.31 or 0.06103290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00035318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Elysian Profile

ELY is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

