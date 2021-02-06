Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 594,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 579,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

NYSE:JPM opened at $137.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $142.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

