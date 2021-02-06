Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 17.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 140,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at $2,025,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EBS opened at $117.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day moving average is $100.71. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

