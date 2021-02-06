Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

NYSE:EMR opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.08. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $86.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

