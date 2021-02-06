Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $86.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

