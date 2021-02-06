Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

ESRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

ESRT opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -982.02, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.