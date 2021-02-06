Empty Set Dollar Price Hits $0.20 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $86.69 million and approximately $223,478.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00051306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00183342 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00063191 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00075810 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00231392 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00049054 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 444,011,799 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.