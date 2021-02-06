EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Stock Price Up 8.1%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) rose 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $968.51 and last traded at $968.51. Approximately 29 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $896.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $911.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $887.56.

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMSHF)

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

