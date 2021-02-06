Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Encompass Health.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $88.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

