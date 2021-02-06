Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will announce sales of $49.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.81 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $34.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $126.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $129.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $184.37 million, with estimates ranging from $174.20 million to $208.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

EXK stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $775.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,341,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,174 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth $11,388,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 161.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 754,042 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 21.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

