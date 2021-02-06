Enduro Metals Co. (CLM.V) (CVE:CLM) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Enduro Metals Co. (CLM.V) (CVE:CLM) were up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 506,516 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 301,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

About Enduro Metals Co. (CLM.V) (CVE:CLM)

Crystal Lake Mining Corporation engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metal resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship properties include L1 and L5 properties located in Emo, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Sierra Iron Ore Corporation and changed its name to Crystal Lake Mining Corporation in July 2016.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Enduro Metals Co. (CLM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enduro Metals Co. (CLM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.