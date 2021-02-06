Enecuum (ENQ) Price Hits $0.0090 on Exchanges

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $181,985.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enecuum has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 192,567,233 coins and its circulating supply is 155,817,226 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

