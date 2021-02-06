Energi Price Reaches $2.01 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00005068 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $75.94 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00241682 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009428 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $861.25 or 0.02167280 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 37,703,396 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

