Energo Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Energo has a market cap of $150,674.64 and $571.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00063408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.68 or 0.01171978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.51 or 0.06449149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00052148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022780 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00033853 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

