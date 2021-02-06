Energo (TSL) Reaches Market Cap of $139,151.24

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Energo has a total market capitalization of $139,151.24 and approximately $1,642.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Energo

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

