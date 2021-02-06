ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.35 ($16.88).

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENGI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €13.40 ($15.76) on Friday. ENGIE SA has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($17.84). The company has a 50-day moving average of €12.99 and a 200 day moving average of €12.00.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

