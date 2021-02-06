EnterCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $59,028.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. EnterCoin has a market cap of $340,760.82 and $59,028.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 75.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00063448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.86 or 0.01176916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.29 or 0.06404880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022849 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015240 BTC.

About EnterCoin

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

