Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,635 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

