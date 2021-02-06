Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Lowered by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,144 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 3.0% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $23,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.