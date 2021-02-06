Environmental Impact Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:ENVIU)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.83. 325,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 332,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

About Environmental Impact Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ENVIU)

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.