Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Envista posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Envista.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of Envista stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $37.70. 1,404,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,683. Envista has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.00 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

