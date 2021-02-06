EOS (EOS) Price Up 8.9% This Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. EOS has a market cap of $3.05 billion and approximately $3.48 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.21 or 0.00008093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,820,436 coins and its circulating supply is 950,320,025 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.