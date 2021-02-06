Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Acquires 2,287 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse accounts for approximately 3.3% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Littelfuse worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.83, for a total transaction of $1,224,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,499,550.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $2,415,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,342.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,496,793. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Littelfuse stock opened at $262.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

