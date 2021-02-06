Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 2.6% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,533,000 after purchasing an additional 529,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Roper Technologies by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,553,000 after acquiring an additional 142,452 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Roper Technologies by 603.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 151,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,682,000 after acquiring an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Roper Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,128,000 after acquiring an additional 89,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 184,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,909,000 after acquiring an additional 85,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $404.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.40.

Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

