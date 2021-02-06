Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.3% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 36.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.9% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,108,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.7% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. In the last quarter, insiders sold 621,342 shares of company stock valued at $203,169,471. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

MA stock opened at $338.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $337.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

