eosDAC Hits Market Cap of $899,865.06 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $899,865.06 and $15,234.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eosDAC alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.