EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. CWM LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $377.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.78. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $379.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total transaction of $938,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,105 shares of company stock worth $10,094,525. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

