EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.41.

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in EQT by 2,048.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in EQT by 414.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.