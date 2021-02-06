EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.41.
EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of EQT stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97.
About EQT
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.
