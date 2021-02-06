EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Holdings Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,931 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.26. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.