Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 143.2% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,942,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,051,000 after buying an additional 1,732,808 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 736.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 837,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,655,000 after buying an additional 737,508 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,801,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,032,000 after buying an additional 579,792 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 921,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,307,000 after purchasing an additional 484,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.