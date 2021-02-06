Ergo (ERG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.49 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00003826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 78.4% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $42.33 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,376.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,686.54 or 0.04283076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.73 or 0.00395499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.04 or 0.01160696 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.58 or 0.00471305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00388084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.00243184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022159 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 31,401,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,097,278 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

Ergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

