ESBC (ESBC) Price Tops $0.0186

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, ESBC has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a total market cap of $478,267.02 and $83,680.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 25,934,220 coins and its circulating supply is 25,660,843 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

