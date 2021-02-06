Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,091 shares during the quarter. Essent Group accounts for about 2.9% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Essent Group worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Essent Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Essent Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Essent Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 60,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Essent Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

