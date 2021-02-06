Essentia Trading 112.4% Higher Over Last Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 112.4% against the US dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $770,255.47 and approximately $331,122.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00064288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.63 or 0.01210608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.06 or 0.06500741 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00054018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00035557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,944,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

