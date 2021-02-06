Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to post sales of $45.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.77 million and the highest is $45.68 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $39.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $168.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.67 million to $168.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $208.39 million, with estimates ranging from $198.20 million to $214.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

Several analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.45.

Shares of EPRT opened at $22.37 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

