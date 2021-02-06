Eterbase Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $3.10 Million (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00063835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.36 or 0.01189388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.59 or 0.06485913 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00052928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00035124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

