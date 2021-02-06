ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAK) Shares Up 1.1%

ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAK) shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.40 and last traded at $33.40. 298,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 144,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF stock. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ETF Series Solutions – Defiance NextGen SPAC IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

