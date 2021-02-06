Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Market Capitalization Tops $15,041.79

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $15,041.79 and approximately $55,128.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,770,251 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

