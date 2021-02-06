Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $18,790.47 and $64,970.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $482.38 or 0.01196957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.98 or 0.06372124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00051402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00034341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

IMP is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,770,251 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

