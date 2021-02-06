Ether Zero (ETZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $220,829.44

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $220,829.44 and approximately $56,605.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,618.83 or 0.04192661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00021215 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 60.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Ether Zero Token Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 220,675,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,645,969 tokens. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

