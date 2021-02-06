Ethereum Classic (ETC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.74 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $1.74 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $9.03 or 0.00022735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.93 or 0.04255755 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.