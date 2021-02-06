Ethereum Meta Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,202.00 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $816,151.90 and approximately $5,202.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Meta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.51 or 0.01171309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.81 or 0.06409879 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00051648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023023 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.