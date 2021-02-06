Etherparty 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $73,175.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Etherparty has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $438,077.93 and approximately $73,175.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00063039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $439.02 or 0.01146175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.07 or 0.06328639 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00050262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022802 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00033147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015297 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

